Gary Olson is being remembered as the friend who would be there to help you, day or night, no matter the reason.
Olson, 62, died Wednesday, July 31, after suffering serious injuries from an explosion at Miller and Sons Golf Cars, Britt.
Olson’s lifelong friend, John Johnson, 62, said Olson was the type of person a friend could call in the middle of the night needing help for whatever reason and he wouldn’t ask why and just be there.
“You remember people like Gary,” Johnson said. “I always will.”
Johnson knew Olson since they were in grade school. They’ve been on the same bowling team together, their parents were even close and even their younger brothers are the same age.
“We’re beyond lifelong friends,” Johnson said.
Johnson said his first real memory of Olson was when Olson beat him at a grade school wrestling tournament. Johnson said he’s never forgiven him for that.
“As far as favorite memories, oh man,” Johnson said. “We couldn’t look at each other from across the room just at a random meeting without smiling at each other because we know we’ve done so much different things together over the years and we’re just like, ‘Man, there’s nothing but good memories there.’”
The pair would play jokes and pranks on each other all the time, according to Johnson.
“If we could embarrass one another, we’d do it,” he said.
Though this is a tough time for everyone in Britt, Johnson said he likes to stop and look at all the memories he had with Olson.
Olson and Johnson were a part of a tight-knit group with three other guys in their youth. Since then, two have passed away from an illness and an infection.
“[Another friend of Gary’s and I] were prepared for that, but this one here…This one here hit,” Johnson said.
Johnson works as an over-the-road truck driver, and as such he is commonly in bad situations with some close calls, sometimes in rough sections of cities and sometimes barely missing an accident.
“I could see something like that happening to me, but to Gary? No,” he said.
Because Johnson was often away from home working, Olson would help look after his daughter for him, though Olson had kids himself.
“[My daughter] lost her driver’s license for 60 days [for underage drinking] and Gary pulled a prank on her that lasted two weeks pretending he was a cop,” Johnson said, chuckling.
Johnson said he and Olson had a life full of memories that he will always remember.
“My mother’s 92nd birthday is coming up, and she always said to make your memories when you’re young because when you’re 92 that’s all you’ll have,” Johnson said. “It’s a shame Gary can’t enjoy them.”
