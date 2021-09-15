Garner sweet goods win at State Fair

Louise Piper of Garner was a sweet winner at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Contestants placed with their baked goods in the Foods Made with Honey division, judged Aug. 20.
According to a release from the Iowa State Fair, Piper was named overall adult winner.
Piper and Barb Miller of Prairie City tied for the sweepstakes award.
Entries were judged on use of honey, appearance, texture and taste.
Additional results below:
Bread & Rolls - Honey Wheat Bread
1) Louise Piper, Garner
Bread & Rolls - Honey Oatmeal Bread
1) Louise Piper, Garner
Bread & Rolls - Overall Division Winner
1) Louise Piper, Garner
Honey Creations - Honey Dessert Other Than Named
2) Louise Piper, Garner
Honey Creations - Honey Dips
1) Louise Piper, Garner
Honey Creations - Overall Division Winner
1) Louise Piper, Garner
Piper also fared well in "Sausages" category, taking second place in the Breakfast Sausage category.
Boer Goat Exhibitors Win Big at Iowa State Fair Show
DES MOINES, IA (09/03/2021) (readMedia)-- Ribbons and banners were awarded
TRIPLE H FARMS AWARDED
Triple H Farms of Britt took first place in the "Commercial Breeding Does" category at the Boer Goat Show judged Aug. 21 and 22 at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
According to the release, the Iowa State Fair Food Department is the largest of any state fair in the country. There are 134 divisions, 603 classes and nearly 6500 entries at this year's Fair. Food Department judging is held in the Elwell Family Food Center sponsored by Urban Air.