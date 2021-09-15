 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Garner sweet goods win at State Fair
0 comments

Garner sweet goods win at State Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Louise Piper of Garner was a sweet winner at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.

Contestants placed with their baked goods in the Foods Made with Honey division, judged Aug. 20.

According to a release from the Iowa State Fair, Piper was named overall adult winner. 

Piper and Barb Miller of Prairie City tied for the sweepstakes award.

Entries were judged on use of honey, appearance, texture and taste.

Additional results below:

Bread & Rolls - Honey Wheat Bread

1) Louise Piper, Garner

Bread & Rolls - Honey Oatmeal Bread

1) Louise Piper, Garner

Bread & Rolls - Overall Division Winner

1) Louise Piper, Garner

Honey Creations - Honey Dessert Other Than Named

2) Louise Piper, Garner

Honey Creations - Honey Dips

1) Louise Piper, Garner

Honey Creations - Overall Division Winner

1) Louise Piper, Garner

Piper also fared well in "Sausages" category, taking second place in the Breakfast Sausage category.

Boer Goat Exhibitors Win Big at Iowa State Fair Show

DES MOINES, IA (09/03/2021) (readMedia)-- Ribbons and banners were awarded 

TRIPLE H FARMS AWARDED

Triple H Farms of Britt took first place in the "Commercial Breeding Does" category at the Boer Goat Show judged Aug. 21 and 22 at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.

According to the release, the Iowa State Fair Food Department is the largest of any state fair in the country. There are 134 divisions, 603 classes and nearly 6500 entries at this year's Fair. Food Department judging is held in the Elwell Family Food Center sponsored by Urban Air.

Iowa State Fair
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News