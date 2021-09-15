Garner sweet goods win at State Fair

Triple H Farms of Britt took first place in the "Commercial Breeding Does" category at the Boer Goat Show judged Aug. 21 and 22 at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.

According to the release, the Iowa State Fair Food Department is the largest of any state fair in the country. There are 134 divisions, 603 classes and nearly 6500 entries at this year's Fair. Food Department judging is held in the Elwell Family Food Center sponsored by Urban Air.