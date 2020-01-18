Garner students graduate from Iowa State University
Garner students graduate from Iowa State University

More than 2,200 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University. Commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 20 (graduate) and Dec. 21 (undergraduate).

Jose Rosa, professor of marketing and John and Deborah Ganoe faculty fellows in the Ivy College of Business, spoke at the graduate ceremony. Alumnus Daniel Houston, chairman, president and CEO of Des Moines-based Principal Financial Group, gave the undergraduate address.

The following local students graduated:

Michelle Jackson, Bachelor of Arts, sociology; Jenna Schlawin, Bachelor of Science, psychology; both of Garner.

