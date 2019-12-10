{{featured_button_text}}

A weekend of holiday festivities were held in Britt last weekend.

The festivities kicked off with the Frozen Frolic, on Thursday, Dec. 5, sponsored by the Britt Chamber of Commerce. Participating businesses offered one-day only in-store specials during extended evening hours.

The extended hours allowed locals and visitors to support the downtown businesses, enjoy activities and giveaways as well as get a jump start on holiday shopping.

Britt Hospitality Room

Christie Hobscheidt helps Angie Gauden with LuLaRoe at the Britt Hospitality Room during Frozen Frolic.

Those attending Frozen Frolic had the chance to stop by the Britt Public Library to look at the Parade of Trees entries.

Frozen Frolic in Osage

