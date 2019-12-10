A weekend of holiday festivities were held in Britt last weekend.
The festivities kicked off with the Frozen Frolic, on Thursday, Dec. 5, sponsored by the Britt Chamber of Commerce. Participating businesses offered one-day only in-store specials during extended evening hours.
The extended hours allowed locals and visitors to support the downtown businesses, enjoy activities and giveaways as well as get a jump start on holiday shopping.
×
Membership Sale Advisory! Subscribe or log in to keep reading.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
Christie Hobscheidt helps Angie Gauden with LuLaRoe at the Britt Hospitality Room during Frozen Frolic.
Mariah Hagen
Special to the Summit-Tribune
Those attending Frozen Frolic had the chance to stop by the Britt Public Library to look at the Parade of Trees entries.
Close
Jay Hiscocks, Claire Hiscocks and Lindsey Kurtzleben offer cookies at the State Farm office during Frozen Frolic.
Troy Hobscheidt try’s a Crazy Fresh sample at Britt Food Center during Frozen Frolic.
Jordan Weiland hands out a brochure for Mojo Productions at Britt Food Center.
The gals at Gifts Sew Sweet share a laugh with a customer during Frozen Frolic.
Customers enter the KIOW Cash Cube contest at The Cobbler Shoppe in Britt.
Jon Swenson shows his toy display at Swenson’s Hardware during Frozen Frolic.
Customers check out the in-store specials at Elizabeth’s Pharmacy on Main during Frozen Frolic Thursday evening in Britt.
Christie Hobscheidt helps Angie Gauden with LuLaRoe at the Britt Hospitality Room during Frozen Frolic.
Jen Cheville helps Lynne Doughan with Usborne Books at the Britt Hospitality Room during Frozen Frolic.
Jay Hiscocks, Claire Hiscocks and Lindsey Kurtzleben offer cookies at the State Farm office during Frozen Frolic.
Troy Hobscheidt try’s a Crazy Fresh sample at Britt Food Center during Frozen Frolic.
Jordan Weiland hands out a brochure for Mojo Productions at Britt Food Center.
The gals at Gifts Sew Sweet share a laugh with a customer during Frozen Frolic.
Customers enter the KIOW Cash Cube contest at The Cobbler Shoppe in Britt.
Jon Swenson shows his toy display at Swenson’s Hardware during Frozen Frolic.
Customers check out the in-store specials at Elizabeth’s Pharmacy on Main during Frozen Frolic Thursday evening in Britt.
Christie Hobscheidt helps Angie Gauden with LuLaRoe at the Britt Hospitality Room during Frozen Frolic.
Jen Cheville helps Lynne Doughan with Usborne Books at the Britt Hospitality Room during Frozen Frolic.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.