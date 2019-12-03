A weekend of holiday festivities will be held in Britt this weekend.
The festivities will kick off with the Frozen Frolic, on Thursday, Dec. 5, sponsored by the Britt Chamber of Commerce. Participating businesses will offer one-day only in-store specials during extended evening hours.
The extended hours allow locals and visitors to support the downtown businesses, enjoy activities and giveaways as well as get a jump start on holiday shopping.
Those attending Frozen Frolic have the chance to stop by the Britt Public Library to look at the Parade of Trees entries.