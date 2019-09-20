{{featured_button_text}}
Formanek Hancock Bernie.jpg

Formanek Family Farm in Hancock County

Formanek Family Farm, 1865

Owners: Bernie & Lorrie Formanek and Marie Formanek

The Formanek Family Farm is located at 2515 Oak Ave. in the Township of Garfield, in Hancock County.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

It is unknown how the first family member originally obtained the land, but Thomas and Mary (Mvik) Jakoubek, the great, great grandfather and great, great grandmother of the present owners Bernie & Lorrie Formanek and Marie Formanek, first purchased the 80 acres in Garfield in 1865 for $4 an acre.

After Thomas died, Mary married Josef Andel. The farm also has been owned by Frank and Mary Jakoubek, the great grandfather and grandmother of the current owners, then by Emily (Jakoubek) Tlach, the grandfather's sister.

Then grandfather and grandmother John and Rose Jakoubek bought it from Emily before Bernie & Lorrie (Hanson) and Marie (Jakoubek) Formanek (Bernie's mother) bought the farm.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments