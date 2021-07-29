Forest City, West Hancock school districts to follow state COVID-19 mask guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.
Citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Forest City School Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said that Iowa schools cannot create their own mask mandates due to state law and guidelines. A decision between following state or CDC guidelines is one that Lehmann said he could not make.
He explained that even with the new recommendation by the CDC, public school districts would still have to follow what the state has for guidelines regarding masks.
However, Lehmann said that there is ever-changing guidance when it comes to COVID-19, and that the school district believes it is important to convey to the public the latest guidance.
"We as a district, follow guidance from our local health agencies – Iowa Department of Public Health and Winnebago County Public Health – as well as the Iowa Department of Education," he said.
The superintendent also said the district follows the law, citing federal mandates for mask-wearing on school transportation and also Iowa House file 847, from mid-May, stating that school districts cannot require mask-wearing.
"We are picking up where we left off at the end of the last school year and plan to begin the year with the traditional (pre-pandemic) in-person learning model," he said. "We will remain flexible and adjust as we have been if needed.
"The call to action at this point is that if a student or family does not feel comfortable attending school in-person due to the pandemic, we encourage them to please contact a building administrator to discuss any concerns."
On Tuesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement, “The Biden Administration’s new COVID-19 guidance telling fully vaccinated Iowans to now wear masks is not only counterproductive to our vaccination efforts, but also not grounded in reality or common sense. I’m concerned that this guidance will be used as a vehicle to mandate masks in states and schools across the country, something I do not support.”
“The vaccine remains our strongest tool to combat COVID-19, which is why we are going to continue to encourage everyone to get the vaccine,” Reynolds continued in her statement.
Margaret Buckton, an advocate for rural and urban schools in Iowa, explained that with no change in Reynolds' decision, superintendents’ best action is keeping parents informed of what the CDC is recommending. From there, it's up to parents or school staff to decide whether or not to wear a mask.
West Hancock School Superintendent Wayne Kronemann was a bit more direct when stating that the district would follow Reynolds' lead.
“I believe I know my current board well enough to say that we are in full support of the statement that Governor Reynolds made,” he said.
The CDC currently rates the state of Iowa as having a "substantial" rate of community transmission overall with a seven-day positivity rate of 8-9.9% — higher than neighboring states to the north and lower than those to the south.
As of Tuesday afternoon, in north central Iowa, Kossuth and Worth Counties were rated as having "high" community transition rates, the most severe ranking by the CDC, while Hancock County's was "substantial," the next-highest rating. Cerro Gordo and Winnebago were ranked as "moderate" while Floyd and Mitchell were rated "low."
The new guidance follows recent decisions in Los Angeles and St. Louis to revert to indoor mask mandates amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that have been especially bad in the South. The country is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Most new infections in the U.S. continue to be among unvaccinated people. But “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people. When earlier strains of the virus predominated, infected vaccinated people were found to have low levels of virus and were deemed unlikely to spread the virus much, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
But with the delta variant, the level of virus in infected vaccinated people is "indistinguishable” from the level of virus in the noses and throats of unvaccinated people, Walensky said.
Vaccinated people "have the potential to spread that virus to others,” she said.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com
Rob Hillesland contributed to this report.