Forest City, West Hancock school districts to follow state COVID-19 mask guidelines

"We are picking up where we left off at the end of the last school year and plan to begin the year with the traditional (pre-pandemic) in-person learning model," he said. "We will remain flexible and adjust as we have been if needed.

"The call to action at this point is that if a student or family does not feel comfortable attending school in-person due to the pandemic, we encourage them to please contact a building administrator to discuss any concerns."

On Tuesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement, “The Biden Administration’s new COVID-19 guidance telling fully vaccinated Iowans to now wear masks is not only counterproductive to our vaccination efforts, but also not grounded in reality or common sense. I’m concerned that this guidance will be used as a vehicle to mandate masks in states and schools across the country, something I do not support.”

“The vaccine remains our strongest tool to combat COVID-19, which is why we are going to continue to encourage everyone to get the vaccine,” Reynolds continued in her statement.