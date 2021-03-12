Food truck enables Titanium Lunch Box to thrive in COVID-19

Owners of the Titanium Lunch Box restaurant in Britt have always had plans to open a food truck in due time.
With COVID-19 gripping North Iowa, those plans were realized with the food truck last November.
Damon and Karin Baker, along with their son Josh, have had the still new "top-of-the-line" food truck is open for business to bring hot fresh pizza, pasta and virtually all other food items on the restaurant's menu to its customers.
The owners feel the truck is just what their restaurant needs. The truck and their good food has been popular in Britt and the larger northern Iowa area during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We’ve always had plans to do a food truck, but COVID kind of sped it up,” said Damon Baker. “People are wanting their food provided in a safe manner for whatever activities and events. We can bring it fresh and hot.”
The restaurant celebrated its 10th year in business on Dec. 10. It is located at 62 Main Ave. N in Britt. Baker thanked the Britt community for its support and for making the business venture so successful.
“We can cater pretty much anything for any event,” said Baker. "With pizza, we always did a lot of carryout, which is a booming business now,” said Baker.
The food truck was built new in Tennessee and the Bakers designed the specifications themselves. The truck has a food preparation table, four-deck oven, dough mixer and sheeter, fryers, refrigerators, a three-compartment sink, and a large serving window. All equipment is restaurant grade, Baker said. The oven decks and fryers run on propane gas.
He noted how grateful they are about having a new food truck amidst the shutdowns.
The regular menu includes pizza, calzones, sandwiches, burgers, tenderloins, pasta, wraps, subs, and appetizers. They have 54 specialty pizzas with the five-meat and combination pizzas selling well and chicken broccoli Alfredo and a “wild hog” pizza with Jalapenos being popular along with calzones.
“We’re running a restaurant on wheels," said Baker.
He noted that food preparation is about the same in the truck and so are food safety inspections. The truck is required to have a home base, which is the restaurant, but the Bakers maximizing its use to take food to their widening base of customers.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.