Food truck enables Titanium Lunch Box to thrive in COVID-19

Owners of the Titanium Lunch Box restaurant in Britt have always had plans to open a food truck in due time.

With COVID-19 gripping North Iowa, those plans were realized with the food truck last November.

Damon and Karin Baker, along with their son Josh, have had the still new "top-of-the-line" food truck is open for business to bring hot fresh pizza, pasta and virtually all other food items on the restaurant's menu to its customers.

The owners feel the truck is just what their restaurant needs. The truck and their good food has been popular in Britt and the larger northern Iowa area during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’ve always had plans to do a food truck, but COVID kind of sped it up,” said Damon Baker. “People are wanting their food provided in a safe manner for whatever activities and events. We can bring it fresh and hot.”

The restaurant celebrated its 10th year in business on Dec. 10. It is located at 62 Main Ave. N in Britt. Baker thanked the Britt community for its support and for making the business venture so successful.

“We can cater pretty much anything for any event,” said Baker. "With pizza, we always did a lot of carryout, which is a booming business now,” said Baker.