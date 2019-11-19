Liliana Hill is a young lady who has a lot to be happy about these days.
Recently, her entry into a FarmHer contest was selected as one of the 20 videos used for a one-minute commercial during a “Rooted in Ag” segment on an episode of FarmHer, which aired on November 8, and November 10.
FarmHer is an organization that empowers women in agriculture, according to Hill.
“They have a weekly television show. They go around the world and find woman with cool jobs in agriculture and try to promote those women in Ag,” Hill said. “It was really exciting, hearing I got selected.
"I have followed FarmHer for a while and I really enjoy what they do.”
In her video, Hill, spoke about how she was rooted in agriculture, because she had been involved with 4-H for nine years and in FFA for two.
“I just talked about who I am,” Hill said. “How I’m rooted in Ag, because I’ve been raising and showing livestock most my life. I talked about my journey with my goats. I decided at the beginning of my junior year I wanted to get into it more. I spent awhile researching and saving for my first two goats and then bought them and went from there.
You have free articles remaining.
"I think they liked my story about how at 17, I wanted to own my show goat business and why I chose to continue in the agriculture career field, by deciding to own show goats and start a business with grandpa.”
Hill said she found out her video was selected to air, she called her mom right away to share the good news.
“Mom was super, super excited,” Hill said. She is the one who videotaped me so I could send it in. She’s been there every step of the way and my grandparents have been very involved too. My reaction when it aired was, 'Oh my god it’s here!'
"We were so excited and sitting there laughing at it. So cool! It aired during the football game, so we posted it on Facebook so friends and family could see it later.
Hill, a senior at West Hancock, plays the flute in band and is involved in the national honor society, quiz bowl and many other activities.
She plans to go to Ellsworth Community College and earn an associate's degree in animal science and then transfer to Iowa State for a degree in agricultural communications.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.