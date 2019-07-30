BRITT – To have an entry chosen for the state fair is a great honor.
For 10-year-old Chloe Bahnsen, having completed the fourth grade, in her first year as a 4-H member, was the only thing holding her back from receiving the honor this year at the Hancock County District Fair.
Chloe received a super blue ribbon for her machine and hand-stitched quilt creation.
Despite not being eligible to attend the state fair, Chloe said she still learned a new skill
“She just started sewing in October,” said Chloe’s mother, June. “This is her first quilt. She worked very closely with a friend’s grandmother, Rita Furst, who was teaching them how to quilt.”
Chloe’s Fourth of July themed creation was quite the undertaking for a beginner, but with persistence, Chloe said she was able to bring her vision to life.
Chloe said one of the first things she had to do was find the drawings she wished to use in her quilt squares and then have them transferred onto fabric paper. Then she had to use fabric markers to color them in until she had them ready to go on quilting blocks. From there, she added color strips and the backing to pull it all together.
“Patience is very important with quilting,” Chloe. “If you don’t have the patience it won’t turn out well. I call my creation a patriotic quilt.”
Long hours over the course of several seasons went into the creation of the quilt. Chloe said she began working on her quilt in the fall and did not finish it until summer, going to Furst’s home to work on it.
“There were a few days I was over there all day,” she said. “I like sewing. I probably will do more quilting in the future. The patriotic theme just seemed cool. I was just hanging out with my friend and her grandmother was teaching her to quilt. I was hanging out over there so often she decided to teach me too.”
