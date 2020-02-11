First Ag Connect event has positive turnout

The first AG Connect event sponsored by Iowa State University Extension, Farmers Trust and Savings Bank and Iowa Corn was held at the Duncan Community Hall on Feb. 5.

Program Coordinator Ashley Thorne and ISU County Program and Youth Coordinator Taylor Nelson were inspired to hold the event after having attended an Ag Outlook in Riverside years ago.

“We experienced great networking and met a lot of great people. We thought, 'why hold something similar here?'” said Throne. “The Ag industry is always changing and farmers are always looking to learn new things and different perspectives.”

Wednesday was a day full of networking among farmers and four key speakers.

Iowa State University Extension Economist Chad Hart spoke about the markets and the things that affect it, and how one’s level of income makes a general impact on trade relationships.

“We are here to communicate in agriculture among other agricultural folks and improve networking across the nation," said Brandon Beenken, of Britt.