Britt's Main Street will again come alive during the town's annual Car, Truck, Bike and Tractor Night Cruises.
This year's final event is planned for 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18. The rain date is the following Wednesday.
The family-friendly event is free for both show participants and spectators.
There will be tons of giveaways for show participants, inflatables and games for all ages, food, drinks, and People's Choice Awards for all categories of vehicles.
Dave Kabrick is providing the use of his building and electricity for the event.
Sponsors for the event include Britt Chamber of Commerce, Mojo Productions, Lifetime, Midwest Duct Works, McNeese Tire, Prichards, Britt Vet Clinic, Britt Bar and Grill, Comm 1, Woody's, Diemer Realty, North Iowa Design, Titanium Lunchbox, Revitalu - Stefanie Boutard, Kelli Piper Photography, Gifts Sew Sweet, Swenson's Hardware, J & D Hob Nob, Miller and Sons Golf Carts, Haugland Repair, Britt Food Center, First State Bank, Ewing Funeral Home, Mandie Studer with 31, Al Burgardt, Ryan's Roofing, Johnny's Bar & Grill, Bonnie's Treasures, Farmers Trust and Savings Bank, The Flower Cart, Victory Chiropractic, John Pletcher & Darlene Weber, Kirsch Gardens, Ernie's Harley Davidson, Lake Mills Motor Sports, State Farm Insurance - Jay Hiscocks, Image Maker, Simply Nails by Morgan Johnson, Lularoe Christie Hobscheidt - Critters Closet, Trulson Auto, Hair Cellar, Hobo Museum, Fuel, Wellik Implement, Sal's Texas Mexican Diner, Vince at Cleaning Solutions, Mary Jo's Hobo House & Catering, Carroll Implement, Sidetrack Lanes, Ptacek Tree Service, Koyote Kustom Memorial Poker Run, The Whammy Bar, Beauty Bar and Boutique, The Cobbler Shoppe, Dawn's Cut Above and Sharks Bar.
