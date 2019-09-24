{{featured_button_text}}

Britt's Main Street came alive one last time, for the summer, during the town's annual Car, Truck, Bike and Tractor Night Cruise.

The family-friendly event was free for both show participants and spectators.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

There were tons of giveaways for show participants, inflatables and games for all ages, food, drinks, and People's Choice Awards for all categories of vehicles.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments