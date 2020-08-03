Farm Bureau Federation elects Allison Kruger as officer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) Young Farmer Advisory Committee has elected new leaders for 2020, one from Hancock County.

Allison Kruger, of Hancock County, was elected secretary.

These officers and district representatives are committed to uniting young farmers, ages 18-35, throughout the state through engaging programs and events, including the annual IFBF Young Farmer Conference.

Elected to other officer positions were Mary Ebert, Guthrie County, chair; Shonda Hahn, Johnson County, vice chair; Kristin Plate, Mahaska County, historian; Megan Hansen, Cass County, public relations chair.

Allison Kruger and her husband, Darrin, farm with his family growing corn, soybeans and hogs. She works at Hancock County Health System as a dietary director and inpatient dietician. The couple enjoy downhill skiing, water sports, biking, camping and volunteering at their church.