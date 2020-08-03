Farm Bureau Federation elects Allison Kruger as officer

The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) Young Farmer Advisory Committee has elected new leaders for 2020, one from Hancock County.
Allison Kruger, of Hancock County, was elected secretary.
These officers and district representatives are committed to uniting young farmers, ages 18-35, throughout the state through engaging programs and events, including the annual IFBF Young Farmer Conference.
Elected to other officer positions were Mary Ebert, Guthrie County, chair; Shonda Hahn, Johnson County, vice chair; Kristin Plate, Mahaska County, historian; Megan Hansen, Cass County, public relations chair.
Allison Kruger and her husband, Darrin, farm with his family growing corn, soybeans and hogs. She works at Hancock County Health System as a dietary director and inpatient dietician. The couple enjoy downhill skiing, water sports, biking, camping and volunteering at their church.
“Not only does the Young Farmer Program work to promote new opportunities and innovative thinking for our state’s youngest agriculturalists and emerging farmers, but you’ll notice this year all of our officers are young women,” says IFBF President Craig Hill. “Women continue to play vital roles on the farm and Iowa Farm Bureau is proud to have them representing the next generation of agricultural leaders.”
Additional new district representatives added to the committee include Brandon and Dee Pickard of Marshall County, Keaton Keitzer and Keely Acheson of Des Moines County and Dan and Megan Hansen of Cass County. These new committee members will serve three-year terms as communicators for their districts.
The 2021 Young Farmer Conference will take place Jan. 29-30 at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center. For more information on the Young Farmer Program, visit https://www.iowafarmbureau.com/Farmer-Resources/Farm-Bureau-Leaders/Young-Farmer-Program.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!