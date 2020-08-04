Family gets new Habitat home in Garner

Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa celebrated the completion of its 51st Habitat house in North Iowa, located at 1080 Grove Ave. in Garner.
A small outside gathering was held on Thursday for the friends and family of new homeowner, Mara Bierbrodt-Gayken and her children, as well as the Habitat Board of Directors, key volunteers, and staff. Guests toured the home in small groups and shared a house blessing for the family.
This home was sponsored by the sales generated in the ReStore, as well as donations from the City of Garner, Winnebago Industries, Iowa Mold Tooling, Midwest Construction, Crown Point Builders and Grieman Construction.
“We are extremely proud that through the donations and shoppers at the ReStore we are able to sponsor another home,” said Brian Lewerke, ReStore manager.
The Bierbrodt-Gayken family has completed their required hours of “sweat equity” to build the house, and they are excited to move into the home at the beginning of August. Mara works as a job developer at 43 North Iowa and has five children ranging from 5 to 14 years old.
Habitat for Humanity serves local residents who are in need of safe and affordable housing, but who are unable to qualify for a traditional bank loan. Habitat raises the money needed to build the homes, and then provides low interest loans to qualified applicants with affordable monthly payments spread out over typically 30-35 year terms. The homes are primarily built by volunteers, along with the future homeowners, in order to keep the purchase cost affordable for the families. The low monthly payments that Habitat receives makes up about 10% of their budget and goes into the “Fund for Humanity” to help to build future homes.
The Habitat ReStore sells new and gently used home improvement items as well as items like furniture, housewares, tools, appliances, sporting goods, exercise equipment and paint. The merchandise is donated by local individuals and businesses, and is available for purchase at discounted prices by the public at the ReStore location at 517 First St.. NW in Mason City. The store is open every Tuesday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 pm.
Habitat also has a home repair program and installs aluminum modular ramps throughout Habitat’s six-county service area. To inquire about volunteering, to make a donation, to apply for housing assistance, or to get more information about Habitat for Humanity or the ReStore, call (641) 424-8978 or visit the website at www.habitatnci.org.
Habitat for Humanity is a not-for-profit ecumenical, Christian housing ministry that utilizes volunteer labor and donations to provide safe, decent, and affordable housing for families who would otherwise be unable to obtain a bank loan. In addition to the construction of new homes, the affiliate also operates a "Home Repair" program for low-income homeowners who need help maintaining or modifying their homes as well as a Modular Ramp program to assist homeowners with handicapped access into and out of their home. Serving: Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Winnebago, Worth and Wright counties. 517 First Street NW., Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-424-8978, www.habitatnci.org
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!