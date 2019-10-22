On September 30, the Hancock County Assessor’s office mailed Family Farm Credit applications to all land owners of agriculturally classed property.
This credit is for farm land over ten acres that is farmed by the owner or a family member of the owner.
The assessor's office is updating its records to insure each eligible parcel is receiving the credit.
If you’ve received the credit in the past, you still need to return the application to the Assessor’s office in order to receive the Family Farm credit.
Applications need to be returned by Friday, Nov. 1.
