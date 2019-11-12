Britt City Council will have three familiar faces representing the community.
Voters went to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and re-elected incumbents Curt Gast, Stacy Swenson and Karrie S. Wallen.
Swenson received 31 percent of the votes, Wallen received 23 percent and Gast received 22 percent. Challengers Jay Ryerson came in fourth with 17 percent and Thomas Anderson with 7 percent.
Gast, 57, is the director of facilities at Hancock county Health System.
He said he enjoys serving the residents of Britt. Gast said he the council is actively trying to improve Britt and make it the best it can be.
Wallen, 57, is a former teacher and a teachers union representative, working in retail at Target.
She was appointed to the council after Dwight Leerar resigned in June of this year. Wallen said she decided to run for the city council because she feels she can make a positive contribution.
Wallen said the council needs to work on developing a community-wide vision for the future of Britt as well as improve communication between the council and the community.
Swenson, 30, works as an insurance agent, and said she ran because she wants to “see Britt thrive and grow for my children.”
Swenson said one positive she sees of the city council is everyone on the council is a group that respects each other and works well together.
“Even when we don’t all agree on a topic, we are able to have intelligent conversations to reach a solution,” she said.
