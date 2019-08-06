BRITT – Lucas and Stephanie Wooge had their first date at the Hancock County District Fair and still consider it to have a very special place in their lives.
The couple, who just celebrated twenty years of marriage, has eight children, several of whom took part in the Hancock County District Fair beef show. In fact, the fair has become a family tradition for them and their children.
“We really enjoy it,” Stephanie said. “We have camped out at the fair for as long as I can remember. This is our family vacation week and we have a lot of fun. The fair board does a lot of good work here at the fairgrounds, before, during and after fair.”
Jaydn took first place in the crossbred Heifers show, a class with five other competitors, one of whom was her brother, Grant, who placed sixth. In addition to the first place, Jaydn also won grand champion in the crossbred breeding beef class. Their brother, Shad, placed fourth in the cow/calf pairing class, while brother Grady placed fourth in the market feeder heifer calves class. In addition, Jaydn also returned to the ring, at the end of the show, to take part in the showmanship division. Two of the younger Wooge children also took part in the bucket bottle calf divisions.
“They work with their cattle each day,” Stephanie said. “At fair they feed them two times a day and wash them twice a day. All of the cattle they showed this year were crossbred Heifers.”
Stephanie said she also exhibited when she was younger, though not cattle, while Lucas did show cattle in his younger years, as his family once had a herd of dairy cattle.
“I feel like it teaches them lots of important life skills and responsibility,” Stephanie said. “They have had to learn the animals come first, so before they can eat they have to feed the animals. It keeps them out of trouble, it keeps them from being bored and teaches them to focus on something other than themselves.”
The Wooge children also showed cattle at the Winnebago County Fair, making the Hancock County District Fair the second in two weeks to exhibit animals, which requires a great deal of time in barns that can get very hot, very fast in the summer heat.
When asked what one of the most difficult things she faced about her kids working with the animals, Stephanie didn’t have to think long before replying.
“It’s figuring out what animal goes to which child,” Stephanie said. “There are some animals that are easier to handle and break, so trying to determine who gets what can be hard.”
In addition to the care and feeding of the animals as well as exhibiting practices and techniques, the Wooge children also learn about the business aspects of raising cattle, giving them a well-rounded understanding of the cattle farming business as a whole.
“They learn about the time that goes into it,” Stephanie said. “They learn about the things that can go wrong, but they also learn a lot about the financial responsibility of cattle. They are not cheap.”
Still, all of their time spent working with the cattle has given the Wooge children as sense of responsibility and a hard work ethic.
“They help out,” said grandmother, Cindy Wooge. “They are always helpful and find ways to help people, at home, in their community and here at the fair.
“The fair is a big part of our lives and will always hold a special place in our hearts. The fair is the heart of Iowa.”
