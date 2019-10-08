It’s still time to enter the Britt Chamber of Commerce’s 15th Annual Chili Cook Off, Salsa and
Baked Goods Competition sponsored by the Britt Chamber of Commerce.
The event will held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at the West Hancock High School gymnasium. Set up begins at 4 p.m. Voting ends at 6:30 p.m.
There is no entry fee for the event. However, the entry deadline: is Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
The categories include Chili – mild, spicy and open (other soups/stews); Salsa – mild and hot; and Baked Goods – entrant. Entries are limited to the first 18 received by the chamber.
Awards being given include first three places in each category and first place for table presentation (traveling trophy).
Entry forms can be picked up at First State Bank, Pritchard Auto and Farmers Trust and Savings Bank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.