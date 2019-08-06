BRITT – Since 1981, Colleen Enerson has given her time to the organization that gave so much to her children. She began judging after her children aged out of 4-H.
“I was not in 4-H myself,” Enerson said. “I lived in a really small town and my mother had passed so there was no one to take me. When I was young it was pretty much only farm kids in 4-H anyway.”
Now, town, city and rural kids have the opportunity to take part, with avenues of self-study and workshops allowing without a club nearby to still take part in the learning and activity 4-H has to offer.
“I was a 4-H leader,” Enerson said. “So when my children were out of 4-H I had time to become a judge and help encourage kids to continue working in areas I am passionate about.”
At this year’s Handcock County District Fair, Enerson judged in the visual arts division, but last year she judged home improvement and is also capable of judging the clothing division.
“I was a farm wife,” Enerson said. “But I had a great interest in those areas. Last year, I judged in Winnebago County, I’ve judged in Dickenson County and just last week I was in Palo Alto and Lyon counties. In fact, tomorrow I will be in Clay County, which is rather different since their fair is actually in September so they have a judging for 4-H exhibits so their kids will have a chance to show at the state fair.”
Enerson said she usually judges at five to six fairs a year, going with whoever reaches out to her first. Enerson is an experienced judge, who believes wholeheartedly in encouraging kids to never stop trying and never stop believing in themselves. Enerson maintains the kids are the reason she keeps coming back to judge year after year.
“The kids are great,” Enerson said. “I want them to know they should keep using their talents and trying new things. Kids are so talented but they don’t know it so I keep telling them try it again next year but add more to it.
“4-H teaches them to be more confident so they can handle any situation they come to in life. So much of what they learn in 4-H is lifelong skills, like photography. I wish someone had worked with me or taught me skills and techniques, so I could take better pictures. I’m not against sports in schools, but they shouldn’t be all there is.”
