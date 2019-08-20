{{featured_button_text}}
Powerful Tools for Caregivers

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational series designed to provide tools individuals need to take care of themselves.

Participants will learn how to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate your feelings, balance your life, increase ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

Classes consist of six, 90-minute sessions held once a week. Interactive lessons, discussions and brainstorming help attendees take the “tools” they choose and put them into action for their life.

Sessions are scheduled every Tuesday, for six weeks, from 6:30-8 p.m., beginning on October 15, at Titonka Savings Bank in Forest City. There is no fee for the program.

For more information or to register, contact either Winnebago County Extension at 641-584-2261 or Hancock County Extension at 641-923-2856.

