Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational series designed to provide tools individuals need to take care of themselves.
Participants will learn how to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate your feelings, balance your life, increase ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
Classes consist of six, 90-minute sessions held once a week. Interactive lessons, discussions and brainstorming help attendees take the “tools” they choose and put them into action for their life.
Sessions are scheduled every Tuesday, for six weeks, from 6:30-8 p.m., beginning on October 15, at Titonka Savings Bank in Forest City. There is no fee for the program.
For more information or to register, contact either Winnebago County Extension at 641-584-2261 or Hancock County Extension at 641-923-2856.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.