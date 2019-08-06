Everyone knows Allan Doughan as the man who will do anything for anyone, a man who is actively involved in helping his community, his church and his family.
“Allan does so much for this community,” Linda Hughes, co-owner of Mary Jo’s Hobo House, said. “He’s doing things people don’t even know. He’s a wonderful guy who puts his faith and his family first.”
That’s why the Hobo Day Association named Doughan to be this year’s Hobo Day Parade grand marshal for the annual event, which is Tuesday, Aug. 6 to Sunday, Aug. 11, after Hughes nominated him.
“We all know Allan and how much he’s done for the community,” Hobo Day Association President Amy Boekelman said. “He’s a big supporter of Britt and our group.”
The parade will run at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and there will be a meet and greet for Doughan at 2 p.m. the same day.
“He’s told me time and time again he doesn’t think he’s worthy, but I’ve told him that’s not true,” Boekelman said.
Doughan said he visits the nursing home and the hospital along with plenty of work at St. Patrick Church as an usher and lector. He’s also helped park cars for the Hancock County Fair at the fairgrounds.
He said he “didn’t have the heart to say no” when he was asked to be the grand marshal, though at first he didn’t want to do it because he wasn’t sure what went into the job.
Doughan said he talked to last year’s grand marshal, Blanche Chizek, about possibly quitting, but Chizek told him there was nothing to it.
“Just ride the car, in the convertible, and just wave your hand now and then,” Frances said. “Then afterwards, about 2 o’clock, she said we should go to the hobos if we want to meet the hobos and stuff like that.”
Doughan, 89, grew up on a farm and farmed until his retirement, though he still helps his sons with their farms and mowing.
These days, being retired, Doughan still farms with his sons on the family farm as a hobby and sometimes he goes dancing with his wife.
“Old-time, modern, mostly polka stuff,” Doughan said. “We follow the Malek’s Fishermen Band. Wherever they go we kind of try to follow them.”
Having lived near or in Britt all his life, Doughan said he loved Britt because it’s a “nice, cozy town.”
“Everybody’s friends,” he said. “I think everybody’s friendly.”
