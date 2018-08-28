Subscribe for 17¢ / day
DSC_0123.JPG
Fun and games, big and small.
 MARIAH HAGEN THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE

BRITT | Dogs and their humans had a wet and happy day at the Britt Aquatic Center during the third annual Doggie Dip on Aug. 19.

+2 
DSC_0017.JPG
Dogs play fetch all afternoon at the Doggie Dip held at the Britt Aquatic Center on Sunday.

The event brings the close of the pool and the end of the summer for another year.

+2 
DSC_0129.JPG
Good boy, nice pup at the Doggie Dip.
Regional Editor

