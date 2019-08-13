Young North Iowa livestock exhibitors, who had won Grand Champion titles at their respective county fairs competed with showman from nine counties on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, Britt.
The North Central Iowa Showdown included participants from local counties including Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell and Worth.
There was no entry fee requirements and all participants competed for a change at cash and prizes, as well as the possibility of being selected to compete at the All-Iowa Showdown, which took place the next day, also in Britt.
Livestock eligible to compete were both the market and breeding divisions of beef, goats, sheep and swine.
Area winners on Saturday included Colton Main received Grand Champion for his breeding doe; Cole Kelly received Grand Champion and Champion Showmanship for his breeding gilt; and Maegan Schropp received Reserve Champion for her market lamb.
Main and Kelly returned on Saturday to compete in the All-Iowa Showdown.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Main received Reserve Champion for his Breeding Doe and Kelly received Reserve Champion for his Breeding Gilt.
North Iowa exhibitors included from Hancock County - Megan Schropp, Quinn Whaley, Garrett Cash, Halle Jo Johnson, Cole Kelly and Luke Johnson; from Mitchell County - Colin Muller, Nathan Havel, Collin Ubben, Logan Rysavy and Rae-Lynn Meitner; from Winnebago County - Hunter Meinders, Tyler Murray, Colton Main, Sonja Rygh, Madison Branstad and Riley Gobeli.
DSC_0249.JPG
DSC_0271.JPG
DSC_0303.JPG
DSC_0330.JPG
DSC_0388.JPG
DSC_0401.JPG
DSC_0410.JPG
DSC_0437.JPG
DSC_0457.JPG
DSC_0478.JPG
DSC_0514.JPG
DSC_0251.JPG
DSC_0274.JPG
DSC_0342.JPG
DSC_0379.JPG
DSC_0418.JPG
DSC_0447.JPG
DSC_0486.JPG
DSC_0254.JPG
DSC_0294.JPG
DSC_0307.JPG
DSC_0324.JPG
DSC_0344.JPG
DSC_0378.JPG
DSC_0408.JPG
DSC_0453.JPG
DSC_0485.JPG
DSC_0515.JPG
DSC_0521.JPG
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.