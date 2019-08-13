{{featured_button_text}}

Young North Iowa livestock exhibitors, who had won Grand Champion titles at their respective county fairs competed with showman from nine counties on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, Britt.

The North Central Iowa Showdown included participants from local counties including Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell and Worth. 

There was no entry fee requirements and all participants competed for a change at cash and prizes, as well as the possibility of being selected to compete at the All-Iowa Showdown, which took place the next day, also in Britt.

Livestock eligible to compete were both the market and breeding divisions of beef, goats, sheep and swine.

Area winners on Saturday included Colton Main received Grand Champion for his breeding doe; Cole Kelly received Grand Champion and Champion Showmanship for his breeding gilt; and Maegan Schropp received Reserve Champion for her market lamb.

Main and Kelly returned on Saturday to compete in the All-Iowa Showdown. 

Main received Reserve Champion for his Breeding Doe and Kelly received Reserve Champion for his Breeding Gilt.

North Iowa exhibitors included from Hancock County - Megan Schropp, Quinn Whaley, Garrett Cash, Halle Jo Johnson, Cole Kelly and Luke Johnson; from Mitchell County - Colin Muller, Nathan Havel, Collin Ubben, Logan Rysavy and Rae-Lynn Meitner; from Winnebago County - Hunter Meinders, Tyler Murray, Colton Main, Sonja Rygh, Madison Branstad and Riley Gobeli.

