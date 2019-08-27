{{featured_button_text}}

The Hancock County Girl Scouts his holding an open house for all new girls in kindergarten through 12th grade, from 7-7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the Britt Public Library, 132 Main Street South, Britt.

A Girl Scout staff member will be present to discuss Girl Scouts, local trip options and to sign up for the program.

If parents are interested in volunteering, they can also let the staff member know.

For questions, the local contact is Stacey at brittgirlscouts@gmail.com.

The event is also for parents/guardians.

