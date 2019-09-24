{{featured_button_text}}
Diamond earns certificate

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Renee Diamond, MD, a physician at Iowa Specialty Hospital – Garner Clinic, was among 17 physicians from across the state honored for completing the Physician Business Leadership Certification Program. Graduates were recognized September 10 at the Iowa Hospital Association (IHA) Conference Center in Des Moines.

The program is designed to prepare physicians interested in developing or enhancing their leadership competencies, broadening their business acumen and understanding of issues important in health care delivery.

