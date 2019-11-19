Residents of Britt may have heard about a potential hotel development.
In the last 6 months, Britt Industrial Development Corporation (BIDCO) has been attempting to find out if a hotel development would be needed or wanted in the Britt community.
Surveys were sent out to businesses to gauge initial interest. An informational investment meeting was held to see if there was interest in community members’ financial investment. During this meeting, attendees were shown what the project would look like as well as cost and investment requirement estimates.
The meeting was led by consultant Tim Stuart, from Boulders Development group. In 2008, Boulders Development recognized a significant need for quality, affordable rooms in under-served markets.
Rural America had been mostly passed over by the larger hotel chains.
Boulders Inn & Suites was born in Denison and 15 more locations were developed in Iowa and Missouri. In 2018, the Boulders brand was acquired by Cobblestone Hotels.
Cobblestone shares the vision rural America has been largely forgotten and these locations needed quality, affordable lodging. Boulders Development has exclusive rights to develop Cobblestone Hotels in both Iowa and Missouri. Relying on the extensive knowledge in the hotel marketplace, Boulders Development offers concept through completion hotel investment opportunities.
This hotel development would offer a 32-room hotel and is proposed to be developed in the newly developed Burgardt Commercial Park in Britt. In order for this opportunity to be successful, a capital raise must happen through partnerships and individuals, who may have an interest in this investment opportunity.
Small towns and rural communities throughout the United States are looking for ways to strengthen their economies, provide better quality of life, and build on local assets. Many rural communities and small towns are facing challenges, including rapid growth at metropolitan edges, declining rural populations and loss of farms and working lands.
Hotels are considered an important economic component to any community. A hotel’s impact to the local community is often more than just job creation and additional tax revenue. When all economic considerations are accounted for, the calculation of total direct, fiscal, indirect and induced impact can give the public a more universal understanding of a hotel development’s impact.
The public is being asked to fill out a survey to help BIDCO get a better understanding of need and interest in this potential Development. The survey link is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BJZ7G8J.
For more information, contact Eric Newton at enewton@fsb-britt.com or Dave Fox at davidf@ftsbbank.com.
