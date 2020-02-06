Dean Welsh VFW Auxiliary to meet
Dean Welsh VFW Auxiliary to meet

The Dean Welsh Britt VFW Auxiliary meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Britt Veterans Building. Light refreshments will be served following the meeting. Interested person are invited to attend.

