CRYSTAL LAKE -- Kids and adults alike enjoyed good food and whacking piñatas at the Davis family’s 120th family reunion held on Saturday, July 13 at the Crystal Lake Park.
The current matriarch of the family, Peggy Holck, 79, said the family started holding the family reunions when she was a little girl.
After a few years of not holding them, the family started coming to Crystal Lake Park, which was over 60 years ago. The group started camping about 20 years ago.
“We’ve been coming here a long time," she said. "I remember when I was probably about in second grade."
Kristie Lambert, the organizer of this year’s reunion and one of Holck’s daughters, said she discovered this was the 120th family reunion.
She made the discovery after looking through one of Holck’s old scrapbooks made by her great-aunt.
In there she found an article from 1899 about the Davis family having an annual family reunion dinner.
“We knew it had been going for a long time, we just didn’t actually know or have proof on how far back it went,” Lambert said.
The family now meets for about five days of camping on the second weekend of July at Crystal Lake with a family dinner on Saturday and a brunch on Sunday before everyone leaves to return to their home.
This year, about 60 people came for the reunion, a smaller reunion than usual because some people were sick, some had started new jobs in new states and some were scared away by the weather, according to Lambert.
While some family members came from as far as Omaha, most of the family lives in the North Iowa area including Britt, Titonka and Algona.
One of the highlights of the reunion for the kids is the piñatas they get to whack to oblivion for the sweet candy inside. The piñatas are brought by Holck’s other daughter, Jackie Hempe.
“I used to always do the piñatas because my in-laws would bring them back from Mexico," Hempe said, "but we’ve been wintering in Texas so I brought [the big bunny piñata] back this year."
Of course, as the years go by people get older and the people in charge of putting together the reunions changes from year to year, as do the activities and themes.
“We’ve had programs of who’s come to harvest, who’s the best, who’s the baldest,” Hempe said. “We’ve had a Hawaiian theme where…we dressed up our elders! …Even the men had coconut bras on and the grass shirts.”
Tammy Leerar, 54, said she comes to the family reunions because it’s a chance for everyone to get together.
“I remember coming here when I was little, and it’s something that we look forward to every year,” she said.
Leerar said she’s been coming to the reunions off and on because her father was in the military so sometimes they couldn’t make it, but she’s been coming up to Crystal Lake for the past 30 years.
“[My favorite part of coming to the family reunions is] just seeing all of the family members,” she said.
Over the years, the family has certainly gotten bigger with each generation, Leerar said.
“And what’s amazing it they’re still as close as they are,” she said. “You know, a lot of families drift apart, but this family has kept its core nucleus.”
