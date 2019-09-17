{{featured_button_text}}

In this week’s Hancock County Court news, it should have read Katherine J. Douglas, 43, public intoxication, $65 fine, total cost $387.75, NOT Karen Douglas.

We, at the Summit Tribune, are very sorry for this misprint regarding Karen Douglas. She has no criminal record listed at the Hancock County Courthouse.

