Lynyrd Skynyrd

Classic southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline Country Thunder Iowa June 12-14, 2020, in Forest City.

Country Thunder Music Festival is making its 2020 debut in Forest City with some of the biggest names in country music.

The festival, which takes place June 12-14, will be headlined by classic southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd, supergroup Old Dominion and rising star Kane Brown, organizers announced Tuesday at Heritage Park.

In May, Country Thunder Music Festivals announced it was taking over Tree Town, a country music festival based in Forest City since 2013, next year.

The festival, now managed by Premier Global Production, or PGP, was moved from Memorial Day weekend to June in hopes of better weather.

PGP operates five other Country Thunder festivals throughout the United States and Canada, including one in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, and another in Kissimmee, Florida.

Old Dominion

Country supergroup Old Dominion will headline Country Thunder Iowa June 12-14, 2020, in Forest City.

An all-star lineup, site improvements and an updated format are some of the changes made by PGP ahead of this year’s Iowa festival.

“Iowa was an easy decision when it came time to expand our brand and the fan experience that we deliver throughout North America,” said Troy Vollhoffer, Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO. “The fans here are incredibly knowledgeable and supportive of the state’s robust country music scene.

“We‘re extremely pleased to be part of that landscape, and we welcome fans from across the region to join this party in 2020.”

As part of its “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour,” Lynyrd Skynyrd, a 2008 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will be playing all the hits and fan favorites, like “Simple Man,” “Free Bird,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Saturday Night Special” and many more.

The Jacksonville, Florida, based band has sold nearly 30 million albums within the past 50 years.

Kane Brown

Rising country star Kane Brown will headline Country Thunder Iowa June 12-14, 2020, in Forest City.

Old Dominion, a five-member country band, has become a constant on country radio in recent years.

Its self-titled third album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart earlier this month.

Kane Brown, a Chattanooga, Tennessee, native, has emerged as a bona fide superstar and headliner, including No. 1 hits such as “What Ifs” (featuring Lauren Alaina), “Heaven,” “Lose It,” and “Good As You.”

Other artists performing at the Country Thunder Iowa festival include veteran superstars Big & Rich, Clay Walker and Lonestar, red-hot Ashley McBryde, Mitchell Tenpenny, Meghan Patrick, along with many more artist announcements coming soon.

Information about tickets, camping and all the extras is available at www.countrythunder.com. Order tickets by phone at 1-866-388-0007. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram all @countrythunder.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

