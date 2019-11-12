Classic southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline Country Thunder Iowa June 12-14, 2020, in Forest City.
Courtesy Country Thunder Music Festivals
Country Thunder Music Festival is making its 2020 debut in Forest City with some of the biggest names in country music.
The festival, which takes place June 12-14, will be headlined by classic southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd, supergroup Old Dominion and rising star Kane Brown, organizers announced Tuesday at Heritage Park.
In May, Country Thunder Music Festivals announced it was
taking over Tree Town, a country music festival based in Forest City since 2013, next year.
The festival, now managed by Premier Global Production, or PGP, was moved from Memorial Day weekend to June in hopes of better weather.
PGP operates five other Country Thunder festivals throughout the United States and Canada, including one in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, and another in Kissimmee, Florida.
Country supergroup Old Dominion will headline Country Thunder Iowa June 12-14, 2020, in Forest City.
Courtesy Country Thunder Music Festivals
An all-star lineup, site improvements and an updated format are some of the changes made by PGP ahead of this year’s Iowa festival.
“Iowa was an easy decision when it came time to expand our brand and the fan experience that we deliver throughout North America,” said Troy Vollhoffer, Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO. “The fans here are incredibly knowledgeable and supportive of the state’s robust country music scene.
“We‘re extremely pleased to be part of that landscape, and we welcome fans from across the region to join this party in 2020.”
As part of its “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour,” Lynyrd Skynyrd, a 2008 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will be playing all the hits and fan favorites, like “Simple Man,” “Free Bird,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Saturday Night Special” and many more.
×
You've read your last free article. Here's a special offer to support journalism like this.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
The Jacksonville, Florida, based band has sold nearly 30 million albums within the past 50 years.
Rising country star Kane Brown will headline Country Thunder Iowa June 12-14, 2020, in Forest City.
Courtesy Country Thunder Music Festivals
Old Dominion, a five-member country band, has become a constant on country radio in recent years.
Its self-titled third album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart earlier this month.
Kane Brown, a Chattanooga, Tennessee, native, has emerged as a bona fide superstar and headliner, including No. 1 hits such as “What Ifs” (featuring Lauren Alaina), “Heaven,” “Lose It,” and “Good As You.”
Other artists performing at the Country Thunder Iowa festival include veteran superstars Big & Rich, Clay Walker and Lonestar, red-hot Ashley McBryde, Mitchell Tenpenny, Meghan Patrick, along with many more artist announcements coming soon.
Information about tickets, camping and all the extras is available at
www.countrythunder.com. Order tickets by phone at 1-866-388-0007. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram all @countrythunder. Photos: Tree Town Music Festival 2019
Tree Town Friday 2009
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 1627
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 1882
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 1496
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 2151
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 613
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 615
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 1694
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 848
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 1556
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 160
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 1
Concertgoers line dance as Jesse Allen performs Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 2
Concertgoers line the barricade as Jesse Allen performs Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 3
Jesse Allen performs Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 4
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 5
Fans sing and dance along as Jesse Allen performs Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday
Friday at Tree Town 2019 at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday
Friday at Tree Town 2019 at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday
Friday at Tree Town 2019 at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday
Friday at Tree Town 2019 at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday
Friday at Tree Town 2019 at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday
Friday at Tree Town 2019 at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday
Friday at Tree Town 2019 at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday
Friday at Tree Town 2019 at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday
Friday at Tree Town 2019 at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday
Friday at Tree Town 2019 at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday
Friday at Tree Town 2019 at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday
Friday at Tree Town 2019 at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday
Friday at Tree Town 2019 at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday
Friday at Tree Town 2019 at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday
Friday at Tree Town 2019 at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 1429
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 134
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 1331
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 569
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 2023
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 2088
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 1795
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 323
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 1411
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 1572
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 1442
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 1836
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 459
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 1368
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 409
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 2117
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 1372
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 210
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 605
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 1992
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 798
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 1980
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 1329
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 1437
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 643
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 109
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 87
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 115
Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 60
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 36
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 44
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 58
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 55
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 46
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 43
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 1
Stephanie Quayle reaches to sign a man's hat during her performance Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 1178
Stephanie Quayle performs Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 5
Stephanie Quayle's guitarist solos during her performance Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 8
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 7
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 13
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 2
Concertgoers watch as Stephanie Quayle perfroms Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Friday 4
A man tries to beat the heat in the crowd during Stephanie Quayle's performance Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 6
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 10
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 15
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 11
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 14
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 9
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 12
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 26
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 34
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 25
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 31
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 42
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 33
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 53
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 47
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 30
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 41
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 40
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 56
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 29
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 45
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 35
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 24
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 57
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 28
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 48
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 38
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 21
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 39
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 32
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 52
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 37
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 22
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 27
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 54
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 23
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 59
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 50
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 51
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tree Town Saturday 49
Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our News Alerts email!
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.