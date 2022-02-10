Community members help thrust WHHS juniors, seniors into real-life simulation

On Feb. 8 in the school gymnasium, West Hancock High School juniors and seniors experienced real-life situations they will undoubtedly face in coming years.

Community members and business entrepreneurs from the Britt area gathered in the gym for the 2022 WHHS Real Life Academy. They imparted their individual knowledge and wisdom of the real world to students.

“I can’t thank our volunteers and businesses that help make this happen enough,” West Hancock K-12 Counselor Matt Welp said. “This is our second year hosting the event, but the last two years we haven't been able to due to visitor restrictions from COVID. It takes a lot of behind-the-scenes pre-work to host an event for 80-plus students.”

All WHHS junior and senior students went through the simulation, which had them interact as adults with various businesses and work through numerous scenarios. Students had to prove they could successfully navigate adulthood and its curveballs by managing an effective budget (regardless of what life dealt them). They learned to manage money, and make finances work from month to month.

Each student was asked to choose one or two possible career paths and whether they would have a pet. Each student was then given “their life” from about 27 different scenarios. Welp said they could be married, single, or divorced and could have one or more children.

“We assigned them one of their chosen professions and gave them a job with a slightly below median salary, breaking it down into a month’s income,” Welp said. “If married, their spouse might or might not be working. If the spouse was working, we assigned them a job and salary as well. From this salary, payroll taxes were deducted, so what they had was a net amount of money available to spend each month.”

Welp said it was an eye-opening and rewarding experience for students and that the school district couldn't do it without the support of the local communities. All tables/booths were manned by local business people, imparting information about their field or specialty. Approximately 25 booths were set up this year. Each booth represented a business or activity that an average adult could encounter on any day in real life. The students were given a checkbook and register and the simulated activity was explained to them.

“First they had to buy or rent housing, purchase a vehicle for themselves, and their wife if they were married,” Welp said. “They had to purchase insurance for the home, vehicles, and their family. They had to buy fuel, groceries, and clothes, make investments and charitable contributions, and pay childcare, the phone bill, utilities, and more.”

Ryan Eekhoff of First Citizens Bank in Kanawha was manning one of the first stations that students encountered. It regarded banking and loans. The local Casey’s ran a convenience store table, Britt Food Center had a food table, and real estate agents discussed housing markets with students.

Learning to budget and responsibly handle money, all students had to visit a checks and balances table set up by a local bank after making their first four purchases. The bankers helped them review the register to ensure they were on track. There were also booths about pets and children.

“They had to visit all booths, whether or not they had pets or children, to at least learn about the costs associated with them,” Welp said. “They were required to spin a paddle wheel to join a membership organization as well as to make a charitable contribution.”

Students were offered a variety of entertainment options. They visited the veterinary clinic as well as the “fate” table, where they drew two cards of chance. Some draws were positive – like earning $200 from a garage sale. Other draws were negative – like a child leaving $75 shoes at the gym where someone stole them, forcing the purchase of a new pair.

“We had a roaming police officer that handed out tickets and a medical-table-of-fate card scenarios of things you don't always plan for,” Welp said. “We had an SOS table set up to counsel students that ran out of money before they ran out of bills. There we reexamined some of their purchases, so they might head back to buy a cheaper car or smaller home, or if desperate, take a second job.”

A local government table dealt with paying tickets and subsequent fines. Welp said students were not encouraged to borrow money, but an OWI ticket was a major expense. So, a loan process was established for such emergencies during the simulation.

In order to exit the academy, students had to revisit the checks and balances table and have a positive balance left in their bank account.

“Every business participating enjoyed it, felt it was very worthwhile and volunteered to help us again,” Welp said.

Editor's Note: Matt Welp of the West Hancock Community School District provided information and photos for this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0