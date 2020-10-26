Clear Lake company gets nod to tear down Hancock County Annex building

The price to tear down the past and move forward for Hancock County this week is $23,110.

Yohn Co. out of Clear Lake submitted the low bid, which the Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved on Oct. 26, to tear down the county's Annex building, just across the street from the courthouse on East Eighth and State streets.

The county received seven bids, ranging from Yohn Co.'s, which was the lowest to a $46,750 bid from another Clear Lake business. At previous meetings, County Auditor Michelle Eisenman said she thought the county's building fund would cover costs, but that was not discussed this week.

The building has for years been on the county's capital improvement projects list, and Supervisor Gary Rayhons noted this week that the longer the board delayed acting on tearing down the building, the more costly the project was going to get.

In early 2019, the county undertook some heavy spring cleaning, paying a vendor to remove light bulbs and giving county Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Hoeft the OK to clear out and dispose of electronics. Ultimately, more than 40 TVs and computer monitors were removed.