Churches in the region find silver linings in COVID-19 era

Last spring the club was put on hold due to COVID-19.

When fall arrived, “We weren’t sure how to pull it off,” Hoffman said.

After much discussion, the church tried something new.

Games and Good News leaders began putting together bags with activities, a snack and a Bible lesson to deliver to kids at their homes.

When delivering the bags, the leaders were able to stand outside and visit briefly with the families from a distance.

“That has been really wonderful for us, to be able to continue this program in a different way,” Hoffman said.

Some new kids have even been added to the program during the pandemic.

Hoffman said everyone is still looking forward to being able to host the youth at the church like they used to, but “God has been at work yet, and using our church and our ministry, and we are very excited and very blessed to see God’s work in this way.”

As far as worship services during the pandemic, “We have kind of gone on a journey,” Hoffman said.

At the beginning of the pandemic when services couldn’t be held in person, the Kanawha CRC started recording them and putting them online.