Chamber Charlie has begun his third trip to Britt, Iowa for the National Hobo Convention.
He's excited to visit the many friends he made during his last two trips to Britt.
Throughout the next few weeks, Chamber Charlie will be hitching rides to 13 Britt businesses where he will enjoy all the accommodations and hospitality. Charlie is very social and loves to meet new people.
Check this week's Britt Chamber advertisement to see where Charlie will be visiting.
The businesses he will still be visiting include Titanium Lunchbox, Diemer Realty, North Iowa Lumber, Britt Food Center, Farmers Trust, Swenson's Hardware, Haugland Repair, Miller & Son's Golf Cars and First State Bank.
Each business will have "Chamber Charlie" for one day, except Britt Food Center.
Customers are encouraged to come to the store to find where you hid him or see what kind of mischief he is getting in to. Anybody who comes to visit "Chamber Charlie" will be allowed to enter their name into the Chamber's drawing. Each store counts as one entry.
On Monday, Aug. 12, the Chamber will draw three winners and each will receive $50 in Britt Bucks.
