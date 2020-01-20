Care packages from Britt to USS Farragut relieve anxious sailors

The care packages sent a month ago to the USS Farragut by the Britt VFW Auxiliary Post 4370 could not have come at a better time, according to care package chairperson Jean Perkins.

The packages were compiled in December after the post called for donations in a Dec. 10 story in the Summit-Tribune.

On Jan. 9, while conducting routine operations in the North Arabian Sea, the Farragut was aggressively approached by a Russian Navy ship, according to a US Navy press release.

Farragut sounded five short blasts, the international maritime signal for danger of a collision, and requested the Russian ship alter course in accordance with international rules. The Russian ship initially refused but ultimately altered course and the two ships opened distance from one another.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

While the Russian ship took action, the initial delay in complying with international rules while it was making an aggressive approach increased the risk of collision.

That, and the United States' tensions with nearby Iran have made things stressful aboard the destroyer, Perkins said.