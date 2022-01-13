Britt to receive $500,000 from State of Iowa for water quality improvements

Half a million dollars. That's the surprising grant award amount that the City of Britt will be receiving for its estimated $9.02 million water quality improvement project.

In the first full week of January 2022, Governor Reynolds announced that Britt was one of 16 Iowa communities that have been awarded a total of $6.2 million in grants to advance water quality projects. The funding is made available through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program. It was created as a part of Senate File 512, which was Gov. Reynolds' first legislation signed into law back in January 2018.

"It's a big project and obviously this grant from the state covers a large portion of it," Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer said. "We're still working with the architect (Bolton & Menk) on the final plans, but it looks to be right around $9 million."

The city's water infrastructure improvements include the upcoming construction of a new water treatment and water storage facility. Arndorfer said a bid-letting for the new water plant construction is planned for late March. He said that the hope is that construction could begin yet this spring or early summer with a goal of having the plant operational by the spring of 2023.

"The water tower part is done and will ensure some of the highest quality water in the area for quite awhile," Arndorfer said. "This (grant) will allow us to take out $500,000 less in the water fund from the state."

Arndorfer said that existing customer water rates, which have already been established, will not be changing as a result of the grant award. He noted that the $500,000 grant award is the largest that the city has received in more than a decade, dating back to a comparable large grant received for the city's fire station many years ago.

Arndorfer said that state officials just made the announcement and will be reaching out to city officials with contracts that need to be completed. Once that process is completed, the city anticipates finding out exactly when the funds will be made available.

“Investing in water quality infrastructure within our state has been a top priority of my administration since day one," said Gov. Reynolds in a news release. “The first bill I signed into law as Governor in 2018 created opportunities for communities to upgrade their water infrastructure and I’ve remained steadfast in my commitment to building upon that.”

The Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program receives a portion of the tax on metered water and had more than $6 million available for allocation in 2021.

A committee consisting of designees from the Iowa Finance Authority, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship judged all Wastewater and Drinking Water Financial Assistance Program applications, based on program priorities.

Priorities for grant awards include disadvantaged communities, projects that will significantly improve water quality in their watershed, projects that use alternative wastewater treatment technologies, communities with the highest sewer or water rates, projects that use technology to address nutrient reduction, and projects to address improvements to drinking water source waters.

The communities of Adel, Auburn, Boone, Britt, Carlisle, Chariton, Winneshiek County – Festina, Grandview, Hartford, Indianola, Lake Park, McGregor, Mount Ayr, Perry, Treynor and Wheatland also received similar awards of varying amounts from the program this year.

Editor's Note: The Iowa Finance Authority and Iowa Governor's Office provided information for this story.

