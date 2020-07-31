You have permission to edit this article.
Britt to host Community-wide blood drive
A community-wide blood drive will be held from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Britt Municipal building, 170 Main Ave. S.

Those who donate will receive points that they can use to purchase items in the LifeServe Blood Center. 

Appointments are required to give blood. To make an appointment, call 800-287-4903, text LIFESERVE to 999-777, or visit lifeservebloodcenter.org. Walk-in donations will not be accepted.

Bring a valid form of identification, such as your donor ID card or driver’s license. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.  

