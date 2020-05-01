Britt students receive Central College scholarships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Central College's annual Scholarship Celebration was scheduled for April 23, but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scholarship recipients include Sydney Burgardt, of Britt, who received The Curt and Mary Blythe Scholarship; and Nathan Larson, of Britt, who received Lyle and Kathy Vander Meiden Scholarship.

The event - had it been held - gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible.

Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college.

