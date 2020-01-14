Britt seeks help from Garner officials on possible golf course project

Britt City Council members will meet with Garner city officials on Tuesday in Britt to receive input about Garner's experience with purchasing its local golf course.

In November 2019, Kolton Wagaman, vice president of Britt Golf Course, approached Britt City Council requesting $5,000 in financial assistance, with an additional request for the city to consider purchasing the golf course to ensure it would remain open to the public.

Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer said he will meet with Garner Mayor Ken Mick and city clerk Daisy Huffman to talk about Garner's experience in 2013 when it bought the struggling Garner Golf Course.

“We want to meet with the mayor and city clerk of Garner to get an idea of how much money they have invested in the ownership of [their] golf course, and whether or not the course is able to sustain itself, so we can see what to expect if we decide to move forward,” said Arndorfer.

If the city continues with the process, a town hall meeting will be held to allow the community to provide input, according to Arndorfer.

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

