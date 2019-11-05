{{featured_button_text}}

The West Hancock Elementary School gym was buzzing with excitement Friday, Oct. 25, as people tasted and judged various chili, soup, salsa and baked good entries during the 15th annual Chili, Salsa and Baked Goods Cook-Off

Participants competed in the event hosted by the Britt Chamber of Commerce.

Results from the cook off are as follows:

Chili Cook Off results

Mild Chili

1. West Hancock Elementary

2. McNeese Tire

3. WHAS

Spicy Chili

1. Woody's

2. Big Brad's BBQ

3. Pritchard Auto

Soup

1. Britt Food Center

2. First State Bank

3. McNeese Tire

Mild Salsa

1. Britt Food Center

2. Marvea Smidt

3. Pritchard Auto

Hot Salsa

1. Original Saw

2. Pritchard Auto

Baked Goods

1. Wyatt Eekhoff

2. Carolyn Ostercamp

3. Judy Aitchison

Overall table decoration winners was West Hancock Elementary.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

