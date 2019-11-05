The West Hancock Elementary School gym was buzzing with excitement Friday, Oct. 25, as people tasted and judged various chili, soup, salsa and baked good entries during the 15th annual Chili, Salsa and Baked Goods Cook-Off
Participants competed in the event hosted by the Britt Chamber of Commerce.
Results from the cook off are as follows:
1. West Hancock Elementary
Overall table decoration winners was West Hancock Elementary.
Photo Oct 25, 5 59 50 PM.jpg
Lori Finch and Original Saw all set up and ready for the cookoff.
Photo Oct 25, 6 00 00 PM.jpg
West Hancock Ambulance crew.
Photo Oct 25, 6 00 03 PM.jpg
Britt Food Center looking good with their booth.
Photo Oct 25, 6 00 12 PM.jpg
Britt Elementary is always favorite at the cook off.
Photo Oct 25, 6 00 19 PM.jpg
Woody’s hot dog with Texas Brisket chili.
Photo Oct 25, 6 00 44 PM.jpg
A few sweets to go with the chili.
Photo Oct 25, 6 00 47 PM.jpg
It's a full house for the chili cook off.
Photo Oct 25, 6 01 19 PM.jpg
The West Hancock middle school teachers at the cook off.
Photo Oct 25, 6 01 23 PM.jpg
Mr. Mallen representing the middle school.
Photo Oct 25, 6 01 32 PM.jpg
Pritchard's Auto is a busy table. It is always a favorite for the cook off.
Photo Oct 25, 6 01 36 PM.jpg
Farmers Trust entry with Dave Fox.
Photo Oct 25, 6 01 44 PM.jpg
Community members enjoy some chili from First State Bank.
Photo Oct 25, 6 01 53 PM.jpg
Visitors and participants of all ages enjoy the cook off.
Photo Oct 25, 6 01 55 PM.jpg
Summitt House.
Photo Oct 25, 6 34 04 PM.jpg
Original Saw Company Erin Brown, Dave Brown and Jenna Campbell also show support for the Sangers.
Photo Oct 25, 6 34 43 PM.jpg
Jackie Eckles of Britt receives first place.
Photo Oct 25, 6 35 05 PM.jpg
Jenna Campbell receives first place for Original Saw's hot salsa.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
