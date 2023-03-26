Britt is undertaking generational, transformational improvements to its water system with the construction of its new water-treatment plant.

Necessary to ensure water quality, regulatory compliance, and fire protection deep into the 21st century, Britt has been adding needed components over several years. A new water tower was installed and put into service with a price tag of nearly $1.3 million, increasing capacity from the red capped historic 1937 water tower, the city’s oldest.

Both City Administrator Elizabeth Ibarra and Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer noted the increased capacity of the new tower improves water pressure and allows for future expansion. Replacement of water mains for distribution and routing untreated water from a city well to the new treatment facility are also part of the overall project.

"Henkel Construction is the general contractor on the project and Bolton and Menk, our engineers,” Ibarra said. “Henkel is great at communicating with the residents affected. They personally go to the house and let them know if water or roads will be disrupted. Henkel Construction tries to schedule disruptions during the day when no one is home.”

The bid for the plant was just over $5.8 million. The schedule calls for the new plant to be completed by 2024 if all goes as planned. Both Ibarra and Arndorfer said the city has been fortunate to not be as adversely impacted by increased costs of construction or materials, common amid supply-chain constraints.

“Our biggest delay was at the very start and was because we were waiting for final approval of the plans from the DNR,” Ibarra said. “This backlog with the DNR caused the project to begin three months later than expected.”

“We've had a few material and equipment delays, but nothing too significant as of yet,” Arndorfer said. “There have not been any substantial price increases.”

The city’s 1955 plant and equipment is obsolete and in such poor condition it could not be rehabilitated to meet stricter water quality standards. The new treatment plant will remove more manganese and other contaminants. The new facility requires more space due to modern equipment, so reverse-osmosis treatment was selected as the most cost effective.

“Construction of the new plant has stayed relatively on track after the initial 90-day delay,” Ibarra said. “According to our engineers, when the new reverse-osmosis filtration system is up and running, residents will no longer need to use their in-home water softening systems. I have heard many residents excited about the reverse-osmosis system. They won't need to buy water softeners anymore.”

Arndorfer noted the existing plant has long exceed its life expectancy. Bolton & Menk officials say with proper care and maintenance the new plant also could well exceed the stated design life, lasting 65 years or more and assuring clean drinking water.

“The life expectancy of the new water tower is typically given at 40 to 60 years, though most towers can also experience a longer useful life if regular maintenance is performed,” Ibarra said.

Both Ibarra and Arndorfer said the city expects a smooth transition from the existing water treatment plant to the new one being built nearby. Ibarra credited Public Works Director Vance Hagen for effectively communicating about the much-needed water system improvements.

“We needed a new water tower and plant. ... In these cases, you need to have someone listen and take what that person, who is an expert in their job, says seriously. Mayor Arndorfer listened and the ball started rolling. Our council also took it very seriously and voted it through to make it happen. Maggie Burger with Speer Financial also helped with the financial aspect. They all worked together and gave us the support and information to allow us to build the tower and plant.”