{{featured_button_text}}
Kovu

The Britt Police Department’s K9 officer, Kovu, has been awarded a “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” Grant through Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The Britt Police Department’s K9 officer, Kovu, has been awarded a “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” Grant through Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a nationwide charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” grant is awarded to departments who have the financial burden of raising funds to support their K9 unit, who have no more than three K9s, and who have previously been awarded a vest through Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The annual medical reimbursement insurance policy, administered by Trupanion, will cover illnesses, injuries—including those sustained in the line of duty—diagnostic testing and therapies.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments