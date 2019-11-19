The city of Britt has a new full-time police officer.
During the Tuesday, Nov. 4, the Britt City Council approved hiring an additional full-time officer.
Following the meeting on, a proposal for a lateral position was made and the job posting was sent out to all part-time officers in hopes of some interest.
Interviews were held over the following weekend.
Lara Cram of Algona, who has been part-time with the Britt Police Department for over a year, was offered the position, which she accepted.
Britt Police Chief Mark Anderson had presented a positive annual budget numbers, during the council meeting, which lead to a new full-time hire for the department.
The position would become open because an officer was projected to leave for basic training around April of 2020.
Adding to the need of a new hire was another officer had applied to another department in law enforcement.
Part of the discussion included the payroll needed to maintain the current officers.
“The projected final monthly costs for the department to have four officers on staff is $17,591, to have three officers on staff is $17,941 and to have two officers is $19,417,” Anderson said. “To be able to maintain five officers on staff would cost $18,029 per month. The annual or yearly cost for five officers is $216,368.
"Between our calls for service each year and the budget we receive each year allows us to maintain five officers, meaning we don’t need to request additional funds. Our current budget is $214,000.”
Anderson said after figuring the numbers based on payroll, he had discussed them with City Administrator Debra Sawyer, whom reviewed them and gave her approval.
Anderson said he then met with the personnel and finance committees, proposing the numbers to them.
They were approved and placed on the agenda for final review by the city council, who gave their final approval on the matter of a new hire.
