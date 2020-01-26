Britt officials hear details of city golf course ownership from Garner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Drabek said that in the agreement, the city started the operators of the course with a $38,000 reserve fund to cover expenses met along the way for the first three to four years. A one-time startup amount of $12,500 for food and other necessities was also provided, and a monthly financial report was instituted.

“The treasurer makes sure the startup amount always stays in the fund,” said Drabek to Britt council members, “because any money they make has a cap, and it goes into a capital improvement fund that they have themselves. We have control over that and they have to get approval from us to use it.”

Another area of discussion regarded the processes involved in an election of a non-profit board, improvement costs, property taxes and insurance.

Drabek also delved into the driving factors behind the city of Garner stepping up to take over its golf course.

“For us, it was all those houses built out in that section,” said Drabek. “Without the golf course, it was basically just an outlined area of town, and property values were going down on those houses

“It was an amenity to the city and the council as a whole did not want to see that amenity gone," Huffman said.