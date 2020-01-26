Britt officials hear details of city golf course ownership from Garner

Britt City Council members discussed public ownership of Britt's golf course with Garner Councilman Denny Drabek and Garner's city clerk and treasurer Daisy Huffman on Jan. 20.
The owners of the Britt course have asked the city to consider taking ownership of the golf course.
Arndorfer said the council invited the Garner city officials to meet because of Garner's success in taking ownership of its golf course in 2014. The Britt council felt they could gain some valuable insight.
“I printed a breakdown of what expenses they had,” said Arndorfer to the council. “We want to understand what amount of money you guys (the city of Garner) have put in so far and what that means on a yearly basis, and what problems or positives that have come along.”
Drabek said the Garner Golf Course's debt had reached a point that the owners were regularly asking for assistance, prompting the council to ask the course to present its financials so council members could better assess the situation.
“We ended buying it from them with their outstanding debt, and with that, came all the equipment. The building, the course, everything that went with it,” said Drabek. “For us, it ended up being like $174,000. They couldn’t pay their taxes, or pay a lot of things there in the end. So we asked them to close out their year and come to us with what it was going to take to finalize it.”
Drabek said that in the agreement, the city started the operators of the course with a $38,000 reserve fund to cover expenses met along the way for the first three to four years. A one-time startup amount of $12,500 for food and other necessities was also provided, and a monthly financial report was instituted.
“The treasurer makes sure the startup amount always stays in the fund,” said Drabek to Britt council members, “because any money they make has a cap, and it goes into a capital improvement fund that they have themselves. We have control over that and they have to get approval from us to use it.”
Another area of discussion regarded the processes involved in an election of a non-profit board, improvement costs, property taxes and insurance.
Drabek also delved into the driving factors behind the city of Garner stepping up to take over its golf course.
“For us, it was all those houses built out in that section,” said Drabek. “Without the golf course, it was basically just an outlined area of town, and property values were going down on those houses
“It was an amenity to the city and the council as a whole did not want to see that amenity gone," Huffman said.
Drabek and Huffman noted the city was met with positivity from its community because no one wanted to lose the golf course.
The Britt City Council will hold further discussion on the matter at its Feb. 4 meeting, and will also allow the public to provide feedback.
Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.