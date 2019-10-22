The Britt City Council has accepted the offer from Jared Wingert of $5,000 to buy the lot on Main Avenue just north of the old bank building.
The decision was made after hearing no new bids or objections during the council meeting held on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
“There were no offers, objections or anything submitted to City Hall,” Mayor Ryan Arndorfer said during the public hearing regarding vacating and selling the lot to Wingert.
The public hearing was held to give other people a chance to make an offer for the lot or object to the sale, since the city did not actually have the lot listed for sale.
With the public hearing concluded and the resolution accepting, Wingert’s offer to buy the lot, authorizing the sale and conveyance of real estate and approving the quit claim deed was passed, the city can now proceed with the actual sale of the lot to Wingert.
You have free articles remaining.
In his verbal offer to the city, Wingert said he would turn the lot into a public eating area with picnic tables and little park for people to have some sort of outdoor dining on Main Avenue.
However, if someone else wanted to build a business there, Arndorfer said Wingert would be willing to sell it to them.
Arndorfer said the council didn’t want to hold onto the lot, since they are paying property taxes on the empty lot each year. Granted, it’s only about $100 in property taxes for that one lot, but with all the other empty lots the city owns and pays taxes on, it all adds up, he said.
“We just pay it on a lot of little lots like that,” he said. “We have one across the street that we pay it on. We have little lots all over town, and then the commercial park and then Sunset Ridge that we’re paying property tax on also.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.