The Britt Lions Park upgrade has been voted into the Iowa League of Cities’ 2019 People’s All-Star Tournament Elite 8 round.
The tournament started Aug. 19 with 32 projects from 29 different cities varying in size from Cedar Rapids to Lockridge.
The Lions Park was upgraded as it was in disrepair previously. After the City formed a committee to oversee the renovations, many updates were done to the park with new playground equipment, a renovated bathroom and new walkways. The old tennis courts were also turned into a basketball court, foursquare and hopscotch.
The Britt Lions Park was one of two projects in Britt that made it into the tournament; the other was Burgardt Commercial Park, a 10-acre park meant to help the city obtain commercial development with nine lots in various sizes for developers to choose from, but it lost to Muscatine’s Mississippi Drive corridor reconstruction project, which also made it to the Elite 8, in the first round.
The tournament is done with a bracket like NCAA’s March Madness basketball bracket, with each community’s project paired with another, and the winning project moves into the next round.
The winners of each round are determined by the number of likes each community’s project’s picture receives in the Iowa League of Cities’ People’s All-Star Tournament Facebook posts, which has a picture of the current bracket followed by a picture for each project still in the tournament. The pictures with the most likes for each round advance.
People can vote by going on Facebook and liking their favorite project’s picture in the most recent tournament post on Iowa League of Cities’ page.
Each round starts the projects’ pictures fresh with 0 votes, so there is no accumulation of votes throughout the tournament, as the pictures are posted again with each new round’s updated bracket and post.
As of this writing, Britt’s Lions Park Upgrade project has 895 likes, while its opponent, Bondurant’s ultra-high pressure technology project, has 893 likes.
Bondurant’s UHP technology provides a quicker fire response, and, according to the League’s, Bondurant is the “first in the state to use this technology and first in the nation to UHP cold-weather technology.”
Forest City also had its Boman Fine Arts Center in the tournament, though was eliminated in Round 1 with 399 votes by Evansdale’s Angels Island Bridge project, which received 586 in Round 1.
Voting for the Elite 8 round started Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. and ends Sept. 16 at 8 a.m., when the Final 4 will be announced. The champion will be decided Sept. 26, and the winner of the People’s All-Star Community Award will be announced at the Awards Banquet during conference.
“The League’s All-Star Community Award promotes, acknowledges and encourages excellence in local government,” the League wrote on their website, iowaleague.org.
