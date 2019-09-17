The Britt Lions Park upgrade has been voted into the Iowa League of Cities’ 2019 People’s All-Star Tournament Final 4 round.
The tournament started Aug. 19 with 32 projects from 29 different cities varying in size from Cedar Rapids to Lockridge.
The Lions Park was upgraded as it was in disrepair previously. After the City formed a committee to oversee the renovations, many updates were done to the park with new playground equipment, a renovated bathroom and new walkways. The old tennis courts were also turned into a basketball court, foursquare and hopscotch.
People can vote by going on Facebook and liking their favorite project’s picture in the most recent tournament post on Iowa League of Cities’ page.
Each round starts the projects’ pictures fresh with 0 votes, so there is no accumulation of votes throughout the tournament, as the pictures are posted again with each new round’s updated bracket and post.
Voting for the Final 4 round started Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. and ends Sept. 23 at 8 a.m., when the Final 2 will be announced.
The champion will be decided Sept. 26, and the winner of the People’s All-Star Community Award will be announced at the Awards Banquet during conference.
