North Iowa's unique horse event, the Britt Draft Horse Show, will be three days of fun Aug. 30-Sept. 1, with the annual show returning to the Hancock District Fairgrounds in Britt.
The 38th annual Britt Draft Horse Show will be held at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, Britt, Iowa, on Aug. 30-Sept. 1.
The show will feature eighteen of the finest Belgian, Percheron, Clydesdale, and Shire six-horse hitches in North America.
The first Britt Draft Horse Show was held on Labor Day weekend, 1982, at the Hancock County Fairgrounds just south of town. It was organized when a group of local draft horse enthusiasts felt there was a need for this type of performance in the area.
Each year the show features eighteen of the finest draft horse hitches in North America, representing the very best of Belgian, Percheron, Clydesdale and Shire performance horses. This unique event draws thousands of spectators, young and old alike, from all over the Midwest.
Gates open early each morning, so spectators can watch the crews ready the “gentle giants” for competition. Afternoon shows are held Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend. Competition is held in the ladies’ cart, men’s cart, team, unicorn, four-horse, and six-horse hitch classes, providing a complete performance each day.
The highlight of the Saturday and Sunday afternoon shows is the competition of all eighteen six-horse hitches in the Classic Series Six-Horse hitch class, a qualifying class for the North America Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series. Competition will also be held in the youth and halter classes.
The weekend event includes lunch on the grounds, a commercial building, and camping is available.
Admission for Friday is $2 for adults, $1 for children age 6-12, and children age 5 and under are free. Admission for Saturday and Sunday is $10 for adults, $1 for children age 6-12, and children age 5 and under are free.
The event is sponsored by the Britt Draft Horse Association and is put on with the help of local individuals, businesses, and organizations who donate hundreds of hours to put together one of the finest draft hitch shows in North America.
Schedule of events
Friday, August 30
• 7 a.m. - Gate opens
• 6 p.m. - Youth and amateur show
Saturday, Aug. 31
• 7 a.m. - Gate Opens
• 9 a.m. - Youth groomer and youth showmanship classes, followed by halter classes for hitch horses
• 2 p.m. - Draft horse and grandstand show; ladies' cart, men's cart, unicorn, 2-4 & classic series.
Sunday, September 1
• 7 a.m. - Gate opens
• 10 a.m. - Church services
• 2 p.m. - Draft horse grandstand show; ladies' cart, men's cart, unicorn, 2-4-6 horse hitches, all hitch class
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.