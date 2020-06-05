You are the owner of this article.
Britt Hobo Days canceled
Britt Hobo Days canceled

KQ Cor Slim Tim & Flux

Newly crowned Hobo King Slim Tim and Queen Flux shake each other's hands.

Britt Hobo Days is the latest summer celebration to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're sad to announce that the 2020 National Hobo Convention and Britt Hobo Days has been cancelled for this summer due to the safety concerns resulting from COVID, the current gathering restriction in place by the Governor, and the timing necessary to make the event happen," a release from the Britt Hobo Days Association said. "We didn't want to have to make this decision and have been in close communication with our friends in the hobo community — the consensus has always been the same; it's just not feasible to hold the gathering this year."

This isn't the first time Britt Hobo Days has been canceled, however. During World War II, Hobo Days were canceled for four consecutive years, leaving Ben Benson reigning Hobo King for a total of five years.

This year, King Slim Tim and Queen Flux will have the honor of carrying their own respective crowns for a second year.

The Britt Hobo Days Association says it is already planning for and looking forward to the 2021 celebration.

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

