Britt Hobo Days canceled

"We're sad to announce that the 2020 National Hobo Convention and Britt Hobo Days has been cancelled for this summer due to the safety concerns resulting from COVID, the current gathering restriction in place by the Governor, and the timing necessary to make the event happen," a release from the Britt Hobo Days Association said. "We didn't want to have to make this decision and have been in close communication with our friends in the hobo community — the consensus has always been the same; it's just not feasible to hold the gathering this year."