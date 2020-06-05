Britt Hobo Days canceled

×
Newly crowned Hobo King Slim Tim and Queen Flux shake each other's hands.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Britt Hobo Days is the latest summer celebration to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're sad to announce that the 2020 National Hobo Convention and Britt Hobo Days has been cancelled for this summer due to the safety concerns resulting from COVID, the current gathering restriction in place by the Governor, and the timing necessary to make the event happen," a release from the Britt Hobo Days Association said. "We didn't want to have to make this decision and have been in close communication with our friends in the hobo community — the consensus has always been the same; it's just not feasible to hold the gathering this year."
This isn't the first time Britt Hobo Days has been canceled, however. During World War II, Hobo Days were canceled for four consecutive years, leaving Ben Benson reigning Hobo King for a total of five years.
This year, King Slim Tim and Queen Flux will have the honor of carrying their own respective crowns for a second year.
The Britt Hobo Days Association says it is already planning for and looking forward to the 2021 celebration.
LMB 1
The 12 contestants of the 2019 Little Miss Britt pageant sit in the gazebo at City Park while they wait for the contest to start.
Grace Zaplatynsky
LMB 2
At the far right, the 2018 Little Miss Britt winner, Ava Horstman, sits with the 2019 contestants during the pageant.
Grace Zaplatynsky
LMB Bourg
Lily Bourg, 7, talks about her favorite things to do in the summer, which are camping, riding the jet ski and swimming.
Grace Zaplatynsky
LMB Brown
Zayda Brown shows the audience her princess wave.
Grace Zaplatynsky
LMB Contestants
The contestants for the 2019 Little Miss Britt pageant were, from left, front: Zayda Brown and Aubree White; middle: Lily Bourg, 2019 Miss Congeniality Ella Keiper, 2019 Little Miss Britt Runner-up Chloe Grimm, 2019 Little Miss Britt Uzziel Krumwiede and Ella Francis; back: Avery Hinders, Millie Gretillat, Cadence Cruise, Haven Merriam and Violet Flores. 2018 Little Miss Britt Ava Horstman stands with the contestants in the back at the far right.
Grace Zaplatynsky
LMB Cruise
Cadence Cruise tells the audience about her two dogs and three cats.
Grace Zaplatynsky
LMB Flores
Violet Flores talks about T-ball.
Grace Zaplatynsky
LMB Francis
Ella Francis talks about her favorite things to do in the summer, play at the park and go to the swimming pool.
Grace Zaplatynsky
LMB Gretillat
Millie Gretillat says her she likes painting toilet bowls the best during Hobo Days.
Grace Zaplatynsky
LMB Grimm
Chloe Grimm, 2019 Little Miss Britt runner-up, shows off her princess wave to the audience.
Grace Zaplatynsky
LMB Hinders
Avery Hinders says she has lived in Britt all her life.
Grace Zaplatynsky
LMB Horstman
While the judges are considering the contestants, Ava Horstman, 2018 Little Miss Britt, says the best part of being Little Miss Britt was being in the parade and keeping the crown.
Grace Zaplatynsky
LMB Keiper
Ella Keiper, 2019 Miss Congeniality, talks about all the activities she's involved in.
Grace Zaplatynsky
LMB Krumwiede
Uzziel Krumwiede, crowned 2019 Little Miss Britt, says her favorite activities in the summer is fishing and swimming at the pool.
Grace Zaplatynsky
LMB Merriam
Haven Merriam shows the audience her Little Miss Britt wave.
Grace Zaplatynsky
LMB White
Aubree White princess waves at the audience.
Grace Zaplatynsky
LMB Winners
The winners of the 2019 Little Miss Britt pageant are Miss Congeniality Ella Keiper, Little Miss Britt runner-up Chloe Grimm and Little Miss Britt Uzziel Krumwiede.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade Family
The Cook family members are, from left, front: Jacey Clark, Caleb Clark and Jade Cook; back: Mike Cook, Amanda Clark, Jane Cook, Joe Cook, Jeremy Cook and Jean Cook.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 1
The American Legion Post 315 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6161 led the parade with the American and Iowa flags.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 2
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 790 followed the VFW and American Legion in a deuce-and-a-half.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 3
The In Country Motorcycle Club follows the VFW and American Legion.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 4
The Polaris Slingshot was driven as part of the In Country Motorcycle Club.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 5
Hobo Days Parade Grand Marshal Allan Doughan rides in the parade with his wife, Frances.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 6
The rest of the Doughan family rides a truck behind grand marshal Allan Doughan and his wife, Frances.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 7
The 2019 Little Miss Britt, Uzziel Krumwiede waves to the crowd in the parade.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 8
The Garner Fire Department, followed by the Crystal Lake Fire Department, drives through the Hobo Days parade in Britt.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 9
The Garner Ambulance Service showed off their mini ambulance in their line of normal-sized ambulances.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 10
The hobos gathered for the 119th annual Hobo Convention ride in the parade.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 11
All the hobos ride behind a semi in the parade.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 12
As the Westview Care Center van rolled by, one of their members walks along the side handing out small American flags to the audience.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 13
The Britt Vet Clinic and Diemer Realty teamed up to bring this clown-dressed band to the parade.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 14
The Britt High School Class of 1989 celebrates their 30th anniversary in the parade.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 15
A tooth dances on the Dental Center of North Iowa's car in the parade.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 16
Kids scramble with their parents to collect candy during the parade.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 17
MaxYield Cooperative pulls a corn-on-the-cob-painted tank in the parade.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 18
The Knights of Columbus float rolls by the parade while the Knights of Columbus members follow asking for donations from the crowd.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 19
Pritchard Auto sponsored many old vehicles in the parade, such as this 1956 Studebaker President.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 20
The Hawkeye Pride Egg Farm float features dancing chickens in eggs.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 21
Kids bike on the Farmers Trust and Savings Bank vehicle.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 22
Woody's Hot Dogs based in Britt features a waving hot dog and the hot dog cart.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 23
The 2018 Little Miss Kanawha Bailey Wunder rides with the Titanium Lunchbox in the Hobo Days Parade.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 24
The Top of Iowa Shriners had one of their members ride a motorized tricycle.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 25
Jacey Clark jumps onto the street for some thrown candy, while her brother Caleb Clark simply reached for the candy closest to the curb.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 26
The Britt High School Class of 1979 rolls down the parade route.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 27
The 2019 West Hancock football team is pulled in the parade by MaxYield Cooperative.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 28
Celebrating their 50th anniversary, the 1969 Britt High School class rolls down the parade route.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 29
Landus Cooperative, based in Britt, had several large tractors and vehicles roll down the street.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 30
The West Hancock girls basketball team, the 2019 Top of Iowa West Conference champions and Iowa State runner-ups, ride down the parade route.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 31
The Britt High School Class of 1974 celebrates their 45th annual reunion, with one of their members, Jon Swenson, being named Alumnus of the Year.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 32
The South Dakota State University Hobo Days Committee cheers when their group is announced.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 33
Britt Auto Service and Mayland Racing came together to show off the colorful their cars.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 34
The Britt Auto Service and Mayland Racing came together to show off their colorful cars.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 35
The top shelf Friesians and Crosses show off their horses.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 36
Wandering River Ranch, based in Bancroft, shows off their AQHA and APHA registered horses pulling the wagon.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Parade 37
Hill Top Acres shows off their horses during the Hobo Days Parade in Britt.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at
melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
